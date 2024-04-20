Orlando Weather: Hot temperatures to stretch into the weekend

Hot temperatures will be the big story of the weekend across Central Florida.

THIS WEEKEND:

With high pressure overhead, our sunny, dry, and hot stretch continues into today and tomorrow. For today, afternoon highs will climb well into the low and mid-90s for inland areas of Central Florida, with highs closer to the upper 80s for our coastal communities and beaches.

While the humidity won't be a huge issue for us, it will still be downright hot! Be sure to stay hydrated and wear the sunscreen for any outdoor plans.

LOOKING AHEAD:

Relief from the heat arrives Monday with a fading cold front that will kick off a few scattered showers and/or thunderstorms. It'll knock our temps down to near-normal (but still just above) temps through the middle of next week.

Rainfall totals seem modest (most under .25"). The front will be fading as it reaches Central Florida, so severe weather isn't anticipated. However, a few isolated strong storms can't be ruled out for areas mainly along and south of the I-4 corridor.

Any impacts would include heavy downpours, strong wind gusts, and frequent lightning. The rest of the week looks mostly quiet and seasonable.