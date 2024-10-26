Man accidentally drowns in Indian River, deputies say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - One man is dead after he accidentally drowned in the Indian River on Friday, according to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.
The drowning happened in the area near of State Road 528 around mile marker 47.
Victim information has yet to be released.
