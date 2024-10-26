Expand / Collapse search

Man accidentally drowns in Indian River, deputies say

By
Published  October 26, 2024 3:36pm EDT
Brevard County
FOX 35 Orlando

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - One man is dead after he accidentally drowned in the Indian River on Friday, according to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.

The drowning happened in the area near of State Road 528 around mile marker 47.

Victim information has yet to be released.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: