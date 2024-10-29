Woman found dead in Flagler County; Investigation underway

article

A woman was found dead with apparent signs of trauma Monday evening in Orange County, authorities said.

Deputies responded to the 1300 block of Montego Cove Way, in Orlando, at approximately 7:00 p.m. to assist fire rescue.

Upon arrival, they discovered the body of Trishana Voneen Tully, 29, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances surrounding Tully's death are still under investigation. Officials have not released any further details at this time.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is in its early stages and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.



