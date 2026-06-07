Orlando weather: Hot, dry Sunday before humidity and storm chances return this week

A ridge of high pressure is parked overhead and that is keeping our weather pattern dry and quiet, but hot. Temperatures this afternoon rebounded back into the lower to middle 90s. The humidity is also creeping back into the picture as well.

Heat indices will likely get back into the middle to potentially upper 90s on Sunday afternoon.

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The heat and humidity is combined with a nice amount of sunshine, but we'll see clouds mixed in at times, especially during the afternoon. Overnight, it'll be muggy and seasonable with temps dipping back into the lower to middle 70s.

What will the weather look like tomorrow?

A more humid airmass continues to stream into Central Florida, and with more moisture in the air, we could see an isolated storm or two. As the sea breeze comes in from the East Coast, spotty showers and storms look to develop, but chances are low, around 20%.

Highs will stay hot, getting back into the lower to middle 90s. The humidity will likely make it feel more like the upper 90s. Monday night will feature a few clouds with lows in the lower to middle 70s.

Looking ahead

What to Expect:

A backdoor cold front tries to work our way on Tuesday and with that wind getting a slight northeasterly turn, temps look to come down just a touch. Afternoon readings on Tuesday top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

That onshore flow with more tropical moisture in the air leads to the chance of a few showers and storms. Rain chances continue to increase through the remainder of the week as the moisture in the atmosphere builds.

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That humidity will make it feel hotter during the afternoons, with dew points getting back into the mid-70s. Sea breeze showers and storms become more numerous Wednesday afternoon onward through the latter half of the workweek.

As we get back into our rainy season pattern, downpours and brief gusty winds as well as small hail are possible in the strongest of storms. Our weather pattern stays unsettled into next weekend with afternoon showers and storms on tap Saturday.

Tracking the tropics

No activity expected from the NHC over the next 7 days, but we will be watching the Gulf closely. This time of the year, as the waters continue to warm, something weak could "spin-up." Some ensembles have hinted at a slim chance of a depression as we get closer to mid-month.

The shear in this part of the Atlantic Basin as well as dust across the Main Development Region is really keeping the tropical shop overall "closed." But we'll continue to monitor.