Orlando weather: Highs to reach upper 70s to mid 80s from east to west

SUNDAY: A similar day today thanks to a continued wind out of the east. Highs will reach into the upper 70s to mid 80s from east to west. Wind gusts could reach 20-30 mph in the afternoon. Rain chances are low today with most staying dry. Another SpaceX launch this evening (5:30 pm), with favorable conditions for during the launch window.



BEACH FORECAST: Gusty onshore winds will make for rough conditions along the coast. Surf will reach up to 5-6 feet resulting in a high rip current risk. Swimming is not recommended. Expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 70s.



THEME PARK FORECAST: Another great day at the parks! Fair weather is expected with highs in the low 80s under partly cloudy skies with breezy winds throughout the afternoon.



LOOKING AHEAD: A warming trend will be underway to begin the week with mid to upper 80s returning. Highs in the 90s will be likely in inland areas through mid-week with plenty of sunshine. High pressure will continue to keep any big system away from us, but a few afternoon showers will be possible Tuesday through Thursday thanks to daily seabreeze collisions.