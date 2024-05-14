Florida mom accused of using daughter to steal Nintendo Switch from GameStop

Stream FOX 35 News

A Florida mom is in jail after she allegedly used her daughter to steal a Nintendo Switch from a local GameStop store.

Suzette Camacho, 45, of Deltona, was arrested earlier this month on charges of grand theft and two counts for contributing to the delinquency of a minor, an arrest affidavit stated.

Deputies said Camacho and her two daughters entered the gaming store to purchase a gaming console. Camacho allegedly asked to see physically see the Nintendo Switch and the store employee obliged and opened a case of a used gaming console.

The employee went to the back of the store to retrieve the box for the Nintendo Switch, while one of Camacho's daughters held the console in her hand. When the employee returned, she said Camacho and her daughters had left the store.

The incident, which was caught on surveillance video, showed one of the girls leaving the store with a Nintendo Switch in hand and then returning without it, deputies said.

Shortly after the girl reentered the store, the employee went to the back of the store and that's when Camacho and the girls were seen leaving.

Camacho was booked into the Volusia County jail on Mother's Day, records show.

Due to Camacho being out on bond for a previous case in January for alleged drug possession and for reportedly committing a 3rd-degree felony with a weapon, she is being held without bond.