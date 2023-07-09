Orlando weather: Heat index climbs back into triple digits

Today's high: 95 degrees

Tonight's low: 77 degrees



Main weather concerns:

A sunnier start to Sunday means the hot weather returns today! Highs will quickly warm up reaching their peak in the low to mid 90s area-wide. Heat index values will climb back into the triple digits so it's important to keep cool and hydrated! As for our rain chances, a few could see showers through the late morning to the north (Gainesville, Ocala, The Villages). Most will see rising storm chances by the early afternoon with scattered showers and storms through this evening. Any storm that forms could bring brief heavy rain, frequent lightning, and strong winds.



BEACHES:

Lots of sunshine and heat along the coast today. Storm chances will arrive by 1-2 pm. Be sure to head off the beach to avoid the dangers of lightning! A moderate rip current risk will also return so be mindful of where you swim. Highs will warm to the mid 90s with a west wind. Some spots like Melbourne could flirt with record heat.



THEME PARKS:

A steamy day at the parks with a high near 95 this afternoon. Best chance of relief will come from scattered storms and clouds by mid-afternoon. Keep an eye on that radar!



OUTLOOK:

Saharan dust is expected to move into Florida early this week. This may lower storm chances some, especially south of I-4. With lower rain chances, temperatures will have a better chance to climb with triple digit heat index values expected. Scattered storms are still expected all week with a few stronger storms possible. Highs will reach the low to mid 90s.



TRACKING THE TROPICS:

Most of the tropics remain quiet this weekend. The NHC is monitoring the potential for a low pressure system to develop east of Bermuda. It is given a 20% of development over the next 7 days, but will not be a threat to the US. Keep checking in with us for more on the tropics!