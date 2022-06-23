Orlando Weather Forecast: Heat records tied, broken amid Florida heatwave

It was a warm one around Central Florida. Daytona Beach, Orlando, Melbourne, and Vero Beach either tied or broke heat-related records Thursday afternoon.

Daytona Beach reached 100 degrees – a temperature it hadn't seen since August 1999. Orlando tied its heat record of 99 degrees, and Vero Beach set two new records: a low of 65 and a high of 94. Melbourne tied its record of 96, according to National Weather Service.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR FRIDAY AROUND ORLANDO?

Friday will be another hot in Central Florida with the potential for heat records to be tied or set, followed by expects storms Friday evening and throughout the weekend.

Main weather threats: dangerous heat, heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds up to 50 mph. Make sure to drink plenty of water and stay in the shade during the hottest parts of the day.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR WALT DISNEY WORLD, UNIVERSAL, AND SEAWORLD?

It was a hot one Thursday – and that heat will continue Friday. The heat index will be near 110 between 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. Drink water, wear sunscreen, and find shade when you can.

In the late afternoon, there is a 70% chance for storms and lightning, so don't forget the umbrella and rain jacket if you're playing around the parks.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BEACHES IN CENTRAL FLORIDA?

Offshore winds tomorrow of 12 mph, with waves 1-2 feet and an otherwise blue, glassy sea. Lightning storms after 4 p.m. with locally strong wind gusts and very dangerous lightning.