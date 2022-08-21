Orlando Weather Forecast: Isolated storms late afternoon

WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY IN ORLANDO

Today's high: 95 degrees

Tonight’s low: 76 degrees

Rain: 50% chance PM storms

Main weather concerns: Similar to Saturday, isolated to scattered storms are expected to develop this afternoon. Storms that develop will be slow-moving and produce torrential downpours and frequent lightning. Strong winds and localized flooding will also be possible, especially in areas that saw heavy rain yesterday. The highest chance of storms in the Orlando metro will be 4pm-7pm. The best storm chances will stay inland with beaches expected to be drier. Heat index values could range as high as 102-107 degrees.

BEACHES:

There will be a 20 to 30% chance for afternoon storms at the beaches. Waves about 1 foot with a moderate risk for rip currents. Watch for an isolated storm early in the afternoon. Winds south in the morning, shifting to a sea breeze southeast, onshore wind at 10mph.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: The week will start out with scattered afternoon storms and highs in the low to mid 90s. Models signal deep tropical moisture arriving late in the week which means even better storm chances are on the way. Flooding could be an even larger issue for our area. Depend on the FOX 35 Storm Team and download the FOX 35 Storm Team App!

TROPICS: Potential Tropical Cyclone Four has fallen apart over South Texas. Another tropical wave has a 20% of development coming off the West Africa coast early this week. We could see more active tropical activity here soon.