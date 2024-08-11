Orlando Weather Forecast: Humid start forecasted for Monday morning

TONIGHT: As showers and storms fizzling out and pushing off the east coast through the rest of the evening with partly cloudy skies late. It will be very humid overnight. Temperatures will fall to only about 79 degrees but with the humidity temperatures will feel like the low 80s.

FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL: Best of luck with the new school year to all the students headed back to school on Monday! While waiting at the bus stop on Monday morning, expect temperatures in the low 80s and conditions will already be humid to start off the school day. For lunch and recess, temperatures will peak through the mid 90s and heat indices will be between 105 and 110. And for when its time to go home at the end of the school day, thunderstorms will start to pop up in the late afternoon becoming more widespread and pushing east of Orlando through the evening.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

EYE ON THE TROPICS: Our attention now turns to the potential "Ernesto". A tropical wave will move towards the Antilles by Monday and as soon as Monday night or Tuesday as tropical depression is probable. Areas across Puerto Rico and the Dominican republic are expected to feel tropical effects Tuesday morning. This wave has an 80% chance of becoming a storm of tropical strength in the next 48 hours. There is a zone in the southwestern Atlantic and Caribbean that allows for an 90% chance of development possibly leading to rapid intensification. With very light wind shear, no dust, and extremely warm ocean water, a hurricane is very much possible as these are prime conditions for very fast tropical development.

With the current set up of the atmosphere, we have 2 areas of High pressure that will steer tropical activity that may develop in the next week.

One in the eastern Atlantic, one over the central-southern United States. The jet stream will dip down and depending on how far south the jet will dip will also depend how close "Ernesto" will come to the east coast.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Most all tracks have "Ernesto" strengthening into a Hurricane and staying off the East Coast. However it is still way to early to tell what the track of this storm will be. Even if it does stay off and out to sea, we will still feel the effects. Very dangerous rip currents are very possible all up the East Coast if "Ernesto" stays off shore.

Keep tuned in to FOX 35 as we keep you up to date with the latest on the tropics.