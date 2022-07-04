Orlando Weather Forecast: Expect another round of storms this 4th of July holiday

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?

Today’s forecast high: 92 degrees

Tonight's forecast low: 76 degrees



Main weather concerns: Muggy Monday with feels-like temps around 104° this afternoon. Then, scattered storms between 2pm and 7pm. City fireworks go off without a hitch weatherwise tonight, as the rain will be long over.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR WALT DISNEY WORLD, UNIVERSAL, AND SEAWORLD?

Weather at the theme parks will remain quiet this Monday morning, but by the afternoon, temperatures warm to the low-90s. Make sure you stay hydrated. Showers and storms fire up after 3pm. Heavy rain and lightning will be the main weather issues out at the parks/attractions. Remember, when thunder roars you head indoors!

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BEACHES IN CENTRAL FLORIDA?

If you are heading to the beach, you can expect a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon. Temperatures, will reach mid-80s. Showers and storms make a return with a few showers developing around lunchtime. A greater risk of lightning storms will move in by the mid-afternoon. There is a moderate risk for rip currents at all east coast beaches, so make sure to swim near an open lifeguard stand this weekend. Low tide is at 6pm and that will be the greatest risk for rips.

LOOKING AHEAD: Temperatures remain in the low-90s and at times mid-90s through the extended forecast. Rain and storm chances will range from 30%-50% later this week.

Tracking the Tropics: QUIET!

