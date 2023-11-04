Orlando weather forecast: Heavy winds, high rip current risks this weekend

Windy is the big story for Saturday!

NE winds gusting 15-30 MPH in all locations. A blend of clouds and sun with only a 10-20% chance of a sprinkle or brief shower. Nothing big in the rain department. Heads up for big surf and a very high rip current risk along Atlantic-facing beaches today and tomorrow.

Average high temp. for the time of year is 80-81 degrees -- most spots today will be a few degrees below that mark. A front comes through Sunday morning which will cause Sunday to be much brighter and sunnier than Saturday, with highs a bit warmer.

Winds subside Sunday evening setting the stage for a lovely Monday and Tuesday with highs in the low 80s. Looking ahead, a ridge in the jet stream develops over Florida towards the end of this coming week... signaling the arrival of very warm weather once again.

Temperatures could challenge records across the FOX 35 area especially Friday (November 10th) -- current standing record for the date in Orlando is 87°F from 2015, 1986, and 1979. Right now we are forecasting a high that would challenge that mark.

No big or major precipitation chances in sight for the next 8-9 days at least. Have a great weekend!