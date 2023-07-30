Orlando weather: Flood threat could rise in areas with torrential downpours

Today's high: 95 degrees



Tonight's low: 77 degrees



Main weather concerns:

Dangerous heat will be the big story today with highs soaring into the 90s area-wide coupled with tropical levels of humidity. Heat Advisories are in effect until 5 pm for our entire area with feels-like temperatures expected in the 105-111 range early this afternoon. Take breaks from outside and drink plenty of water! Second to the heat, will be likely storm chances returning again today. Scattered storms will become numerous by mid-afternoon. Torrential rain, frequent lightning, and strong wind gusts will be the main risks. If you have seen heavy rainfall in recent days, the flood risk is higher today so be mindful of flooded roadways.



BEACHES:

Another very warm day along the coast with highs into the low 90s. Storm chances will rise by mid-afternoon and continue into the evening hours. A moderate rip current risk returns with surf up to 2 feet.



THEME PARKS:

It will be a sweltering day at the parks, especially early in the afternoon where heat index values are expected to peak above 105. It is important to take breaks and find the A/C when you can. Storm chances will be on the rise by 2 pm with heavy downpours likely through the late afternoon.



OUTLOOK:

A series of systems will pass by Florida early this week. Combined with high levels of heat and tropical moisture, we will continue to see likely storm chances every afternoon. The flood threat could rise in areas that see repeated torrential downpours. Highs will reach the 90s with lows in the upper 70s to being August.



TRACKING THE TROPICS:

The FOX 35 STORM TEAM is monitoring a distant, tropical wave (96L) in the Central Atlantic. This feature has a 40% chance of developing over the next 2 days (70% in the next 7 days.) It is expected to become a tropical depression over the next few days and stay out at sea. The NHC is monitoring an area of storms off the coast of the Carolinas Sunday. The tropical wave has a limited chance of development as it moves away from the US and merges with a front. The team will continue tracking, keeping you updated along the way. The remainder of the tropics remains quiet for now.