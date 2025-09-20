Orlando weather: Dry weekend ahead with a chance for afternoon showers

The weekend is starting off on a bright note, but we can't completely rule out a shower or two this afternoon. Even though there's a nice amount of dry air in the atmosphere, chances are still around 20%.

Any sea breeze activity that develops in the heating of the day shifts from the NE to SW across the Peninsula.

What will the weather look like tonight?

What to Expect:

Showers quickly faded this evening with clearing overnight. Lows look to dip back into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

What will the weather look like tomorrow?

What to Expect:

It's a copy and paste kind of situation for our Sunday as we hang onto the dry air. A spotty shower or stray storm is still possible as we'll see a little more moisture in the atmosphere compared to Saturday.

The best chances for these will be in the afternoon and early evening before fading late in the day. Highs top out close to average, near 90°. A starry night is on tap with lows in the lower 70s.

What will the weather look like next week?

Looking Ahead:

As this stalled front to our south wobbles back to the north, we'll see some upper-level "energy" on the approach. This disturbance, along with the boundary, will help pick our chances back up. Shower and storm chances jumped back up to 50% on Monday with scattered activity on the docket. This wave looks to shift eastbound on Tuesday, keeping chances elevated.

With a little more cloud cover, temps may drop a degree or two, but we stay overall seasonable. Behind this area of low pressure, we'll see slightly drier conditions Wednesday into late week as some ridging develops.

Hit-or-miss showers are on the table still, but we likely won't see much coverage. Another system moves our way Friday and this cold front looks to bring the potential for more widespread rain.

Behind it, we could get a little relief from the humidity which we'll be watching closely.

TRACKING THE TROPICS

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Tropical Storm Gabrielle will likely become a category 2 hurricane early next week, brushing just east of Bermuda. No direct threat to any landmass, thankfully — and will only marginally increase the surf conditions on our east coast beaches next week.

There is another tropical wave behind it that we will have to watch, but right now, not any big concern. It only has a 20% chance of development over the next 7 days.

Beyond that, if it can survive its trek through the Tropical Atlantic, it could be something to watch more closely into early October.