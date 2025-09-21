Orlando weather: Dry start to Sunday, rain chances return Monday

It's a copy and paste kind of situation for our Sunday as we hang onto the dry air. A couple of showers and a stray storm or two are still possible as we'll see a little more moisture in the atmosphere compared to Saturday.

The best chances for these will be in the afternoon and early evening before fading late in the day.

What will the weather look like tonight?

What to Expect:

Highs top out close to average, near 90°. A starry night with just a few clouds is on tap with lows in the lower 70s.

What will the weather look like tomorrow?

What to Expect:

As this stalled front to our south wobbles back to the north, we'll see some upper-level "energy" on the approach. This disturbance, along with the boundary, will help pick our chances back up.

Scattered showers and storms are on the table from Monday afternoon into the evening, especially for our southern locales.

The sea breeze interaction thrown into this set-up also aids in bringing a bit more coverage. Temperatures stay just a touch above normal as well, rising into the lower 90s.

What will the weather look like next week?

Looking Ahead:

This wave looks to shift eastbound on Tuesday, keeping chances elevated. With a little more cloud cover, temps may drop a degree or two, but we stay overall seasonable. Behind this area of low pressure, we'll see slightly drier conditions Wednesday into late week as some ridging develops.

Hit-or-miss showers are on the table still, but we likely won't see as much coverage.

Another system moves our way Friday and this cold front looks to bring the potential for more widespread rain into next weekend. Chances look like they'll be a bit higher on Saturday, which is something we'll be watching. Behind it, we could get a little relief from the humidity into the following week. We can only hope!

TRACKING THE TROPICS

Tropical Storm Gabrielle will likely become a hurricane before our day winds to a close with a Cat. 2 hurricane potential early this week. It'll likely brush just east of Bermuda.

No direct threat to any landmass thankfully, and will only marginally increase the surf conditions on our east coast beaches next week.

There is another tropical wave behind it that we will have to watch, but right now, not any huge concern.

It has a 40% chance of development over the next 7 days. Beyond that, if it can survive its trek through the Tropical Atlantic, it could be something to watch more closely into early October.