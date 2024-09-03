Expand / Collapse search

Orlando weather: Daily afternoon storms set to soak Central Florida all week long

By
Published  September 3, 2024 6:20am EDT
Weather Forecast
FOX 35 Orlando

Orlando Weather Forecast: September 3, 2024

FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Brooks Garner has your latest weather forecast, including a couple of waves brewing in the tropics and what's in store this week across Central Florida.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Central Florida can expect high afternoon storm chances each day this week, with rumbles of thunder beginning around 2 p.m. and torrential rains between 3 and 6 p.m. 

Slow-moving storms could result in 2-5 inches of rain. A stationary front draped across our region will foster all of this rain. 

Nuisance flooding could continue in some communities already hard hit by rain over Labor Day weekend.

2 tropical depressions could form this week, NHC says

In the tropics, a pair of disturbances could develop into tropical depressions this week, with a medium (40%) chance. As of today, the models are not particularly bullish on that happening. 

