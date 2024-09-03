Orlando weather: Daily afternoon storms set to soak Central Florida all week long
ORLANDO, Fla. - Central Florida can expect high afternoon storm chances each day this week, with rumbles of thunder beginning around 2 p.m. and torrential rains between 3 and 6 p.m.
Slow-moving storms could result in 2-5 inches of rain. A stationary front draped across our region will foster all of this rain.
Image 1 of 3
▼
Nuisance flooding could continue in some communities already hard hit by rain over Labor Day weekend.
2 tropical depressions could form this week, NHC says
In the tropics, a pair of disturbances could develop into tropical depressions this week, with a medium (40%) chance. As of today, the models are not particularly bullish on that happening.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO:
- Download the FOX 35 News app for breaking news alerts, latest news headlines
- Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for weather alerts & radar
- Sign up for FOX 35's daily newsletter for the latest morning headlines
- FOX Local: Stream FOX 35 newscasts, FOX 35 News+, Central Florida Eats on your smart TV