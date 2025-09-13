Orlando Weather: Comfortable weekend lower humidity, breezy conditions

The Brief This drier flow looks to cut down on our chances of rain this weekend, but we'll still have the chance for a few showers and storms. Rain chances are around 40%, which means any activity should be scattered. Spotty showers and storms are on the docket Monday and Tuesday with chances only around 20%.



High pressure situated to our north holds, keeping the wind filtering in from the north to northeast. Dew points, especially the northwest, have dipped into the 60s, which feels wonderful.

Even for our southeastern locales, dew points will be around 70°, which will feel noticeably better.

What will the weather look like tonight?

What to Expect:

This drier flow looks to cut down on our chances of rain this weekend, but we'll still have the chance for a few showers and storms. Rain chances are around 40%, which means any activity should be scattered.

There's still enough moisture in the air for a solid downpour or two, so keep your eyes on the radar if you're out and about during the afternoon. Now the wind will be more of a factor today with this disturbance offshore.

Wind gusts could rise between 20–30 mph...especially near the coast. Hold onto your hats out there! Highs look to top out just a bit below normal, with this dip in the jet stream over the Southeast. That'll keep our highs in the upper 80s and lows in the lower 70s mainly on Saturday night.

What will the weather look like tomorrow?

What to Expect:

Sunday looks to be just as nice with dew points trying to come down a little further. Get out and enjoy the "comfiness" while we have it.

The wind continues to pump in from the NNE and with that, we'll still have that boundary situated to our east as well as this upper-level disturbance. With still some onshore flow, these will drift inland and work across Central Florida from NE to SW.

Rain chances stay parked around 30% Sunday afternoon with highs in the middle to upper 80s.

What will the weather look like next week?

Looking Ahead:

Spotty showers and storms are on the docket Monday and Tuesday with chances only around 20%. That changes late this week as we get into more of a direct onshore wind. Expect more coverage of showers and storms Thursday and Friday with chances jumping back up to 40-50%.

Days won't be washouts, but they'll be more typical of the rainy season with afternoon showers and storms, thanks to the sea breeze. We'll also feel a return to the more tropical feels as highs stay right around average for this time of year.

Tracking the tropics

There's a 50% chance of development for a tropical wave just off the West Coast of Africa. This disturbance as it moves over the warmth in the Main Development Region should be able to organize it into a depression next week.

The potential track continues to show minimal shear in the vicinity of the wave as well as less dust. That should allow this area of low pressure to potentially develop further mid to late next week.