Orlando weather: Chilly New Year's Eve ahead

TODAY'S HIGH: 60 degrees

TONIGHT'S LOW: 43 degrees



THIS WEEKEND:

A downright chilly end to the year with temperatures struggling to reach the 60s across Central Florida. Skies will become more sunny by mid-afternoon but it won't do much to reduce the chill. Temperatures will plummet again tonight with lows falling into the 30s across North Central FL to mid 40s south. Some patchy frost will be possible north of I-4. Highs will warm a bit more Sunday afternoon into the low to mid 60s, but still well below average. This could be the coolest high on NYE since 2000 when our high only reached 48 in Orlando.



BEACH FORECAST:

A brisk wind will keep it plenty cool along the coast with highs ranging from the upper 50s near Palm Coast to low 60s south of the Cape. A moderate rip current risk continues this weekend thanks to recent systems affecting the shorelines.



THEME PARK FORECAST:

It will be a cool day at the parks with highs only barely reaching the low 60s despite increasing sunshine into the afternoon. Winds will be breezy at times.



OUTLOOK:

A likely quiet start to the first week of 2024 with only a slight chance of rain Tuesday. Our first impactful system will likely arrive early Thursday bringing showers and possibly a few rumbles of thunder. This system could be followed by another system next weekend with more rain on tap heading into Sunday. Thunderstorms are also possible with that system. Models indicate this active pattern could continue to begin the first half of January.