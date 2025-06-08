Orlando weather: chance of sea breeze showers, storms highlight Sunday's forecast

The Brief The heat and humidity will be the main story as we kick off the workweek. Highs soar back into the mid-90s for most of Central Florida with the feel like temps even worse. Chances of showers and storms then start to rise as we progress into Tuesday as a disturbance in the upper-levels of the atmosphere moves our way. We'll have lots of moisture in the air, so heavy rain is on the table.



SUNDAY: It's essentially a wash-rise-repeat pattern for our Sunday. High pressure is still under control but slowly starts to drift to the east. The SW breeze will once again dominate, keeping the chance of sea breeze showers and storms near the coastline. Coverage looks isolated at best.

Afternoon readings jump back into the low to mid-90s with heat indices past the century mark. Any clouds should fade away through the overnight with the shower activity fizzling out.

MONDAY: The heat and humidity will be the main story as we kick off the workweek. Highs soar back into the mid-90s for most of Central Florida with the feel like temps even worse.

Dew points in the middle 70s will make it feel more like the lower triple digits, so be sure you stay hydrated. Isolated showers and storms develop at the start of the day as the sea breezes try to come together.

LOOKING AHEAD: Chances of showers and storms then start to rise as we progress into Tuesday as a disturbance in the upper-levels of the atmosphere moves our way. We'll have lots of moisture in the air, so heavy rain is on the table.

This wave will make for more widespread showers and storms and that trend continues into mid-week. A SE breeze develops from our Wednesday onwards into late this week, making for daily rounds of PM thunderstorms. Thankfully, the tropics continue to stay quiet with the more hostile set-up across the Atlantic Basin as well as more dust.

