Comedian Nate Bargatze to kick off 2026 Daytona 500 as Grand Marshal: What to expect

The Brief Comedian, actor and recent Grammy award-winner Nate Bargatze is the 68th Grand Marshal for the Daytona 500. Bargatze's relatable storytelling aligns perfectly with the excitement, tradition and national spotlight of the Daytona 500, Daytona International Speedway said. Bargatze joins American country music star Miranda Lambert and Hollywood star Kurt Russell who will be performing special roles in the 2026 race.



Comedian, actor and recent Grammy award-winner Nate Bargatze will serve as the Grand Marshal of the Daytona 500.

Bargatze joins his predecessors of Hollywood actors, NFL Hall of Fame inductees and award-winning recording artists as the 68th Grand Marshal for the Daytona 500 on Sunday, Feb. 15.

The chosen Grand Marshal of the Daytona 500 delivers the line: "Drivers, start your engines!"

Bargatze's relatable storytelling aligns perfectly with the excitement, tradition and national spotlight of the Daytona 500, Daytona International Speedway said in a news release.

Previous Daytona 500 Grand Marshals include Anthony Mackie (2025), Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson (2024), Charlie Woodson (2022) and American rapper Armando Christian Pérez, known as "Pitbull" (2021).

When will the race start?

Due to potential weather forecasted for the Daytona Beach area late Sunday, NASCAR announced the Daytona 500 will move up one hour from its originally scheduled time to now begin at 1:30 p.m.

Who is Nate Bargatze?

Nate Bargatze, who's hailed as the "The Nicest Man in Stand-Up" after a 2021 review from The Atlantic, is known for his clever and captivating story telling and family-friendly humor.

In addition to winning a Grammy for Best Comedy Album in 2025 and hosting Saturday Night Live twice, Bargatze is also diving into acting through "The Breadwinner," – which also stars "This is Us" actress Mandy Moore – which Bargatze co-wrote and produced.

"There is nothing quite like the anticipation of the DAYTONA 500 – the roar, the energy, the sense that something special is about to happen," said Frank Kelleher, President of Daytona International Speedway. "Nate Bargatze’s nationwide popularity, family-friendly humor, and authenticity embody that same spirit with a style that resonates with all. He’ll bring a memorable spark to the command, amplifying the emotion and excitement of one of the biggest moments in motorsports."

Bargatze joins American country music star Miranda Lambert – who perform at the pre-race concert – and Hollywood star Kurt Russell – who serves as an honorary pace driver – as the 2026 Daytona 500 race.

Bargatze will also participate in a Fan Q&A session at the Hard Rock Bet Fanzone, Sunday morning.