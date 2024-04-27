Orlando weather: Another fair weekend on tap featuring a breezy east wind

THIS WEEKEND:

Another fair weekend on tap featuring a breezy east wind. Most remain dry Saturday aside from a few coastal showers through mid-day. If you see rain today, it will be brief and on the lighter side. Inland areas remain dry with mixed skies and highs into the low to mid 80s. Winds this afternoon will gust up to 20-25 mph at times. This could affect the SpaceX launch scheduled for 8:30 pm.



BEACH FORECAST:

Gusty onshore winds will make for rough conditions along the coast. Surf will reach up to 3-5 feet resulting in a high rip current risk. Swimming is not recommended this weekend. A few coastal showers are possible from Brevard County northward this morning and through the afternoon Saturday. Otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 70s.



THEME PARK FORECAST:

It should be a great weekend to head to the parks! Fair weather is expected with highs in the low 80s under partly cloudy skies with breezy winds throughout the afternoon.



LOOKING AHEAD:

For Monday of next week, temperatures will be right on part with our normal high this time of year, topping out in the mid 80s. Looking ahead toward mid to late parts of next week, we're still seeing signals of a big warm-up with highs in the 90s possible. So far, the 90s look to arrive by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. With high pressure dominating the forecast, we look to stay mostly rain-free.