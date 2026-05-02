Orlando weather: Alert day for storms, windy conditions

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STORM TEAM ALERT DAY: A potent cold front is on the approach today, bringing the chance for severe storms. Ahead of this system, it's going to be windy, with gusts of around 35 mph. A Wind Advisory has been issued for most of us through 6:00 p.m.

There's also a Fire Weather Warning for Osceola and Southern Brevard Co. through this evening, thanks to the lower humidity and wind. The main focus is the storminess though, with a Marginal to Slight Risk or 1–2/5 Risk in place across the region. All forms of severe weather are possible.

The main concern is gusty wind and some small hail in the strongest of cores. The tornado threat is low but not completely zero. It's higher across North-Central Florida, where the dynamics in the atmosphere are stronger.

The storms look to arrive across our FOX 51 Locales by late AM, then move into the Orlando Metro by around 5:00 p.m.

Showers and storms continue to lose their punch as they shift to the SE through sundown with just a few showers left overnight. Highs today will be hot ahead of the front, with readings near 90. Tonight, we'll fall back into the middle to upper 60s.

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What will the weather look like tomorrow?

What to Expect:

A couple of showers are still possible Sunday, mainly south of Orlando. This is thanks to the front still in the vicinity, just to our south. It'll be much cooler and less humid behind this system with temps only topping out in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Clouds diminish from NW to SE with our northern communities seeing a bit more sun compared to our southern neighborhoods. Clearing continues Sunday night with lows dipping back into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Looking ahead

What to Expect:

The workweek kicks off on a pleasant and comfy note with temperatures still a touch below normal. Afternoon readings look to stay in the lower 80s, combined with the still lower humidity.

It's short-lived though, as a ridge of high pressure starts to build back in. This means more heat and mainly dry conditions as we approach mid to late week.

Highs on Tuesday jump back into the middle to upper 80s with the 90s on the docket by Wednesday. The heat holds with temps parked in the lower to middle 90s Thursday and Friday ahead of yet another cold front. This one doesn't bring a great chance of rain, but we could see a few late-day downpours and storms on Friday.