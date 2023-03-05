Orlando weather: Afternoon rain, storms possible around Central Florida

Today's high: 83 degrees

Tonight's low: 67 degrees

Main weather concerns:

No record heat is expected today in Central Florida. Instead, expect more clouds and a chance of afternoon showers and storms.

A stalled front overhead will help spawn scattered showers and a few isolated storms over inland areas this afternoon-especially along the I-4 corridor. Any storm that forms could produce heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds. Rain chances will linger towards the Atlantic coast through the evening and overnight. Highs today will mostly reach the lower 80s area-wide.



BEACHES:

More clouds along the beaches today and an onshore wind will lower highs. Most will reach near 80 degrees. The best chance of rain will stay inland during the afternoon. but increase along the coastline after sunset. A moderate rip current risk continues today.



THEME PARKS:

It may be a good day to download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app with afternoon showers and storms possible. The most likely window for rain will be from 2 pm - 7 pm around the parks. It won't be as windy or warm with a high near 82 degrees.



OUTLOOK:

Rain chances could linger along the coast on Monday along with the clouds. We'll see more warm days ahead this week with another front possible next weekend.