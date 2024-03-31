Orlando weather: A warm Easter brings a hot start to April

TODAY'S HIGH: 84°

TONIGHT'S LOW: 60°

EASTER SUNDAY:

After some patchy dense fog to begin the day, temperatures will warm up nicely today under mostly clear skies. It will be a warm Easter with highs in the low to mid 80s in most areas. Happy egg hunting!

BEACH FORECAST:

Another pleasant day along our coast with highs ranging from the upper 70s to low 80s with a breeze out of the southeast. A high rip current risk continues so swimming is not recommended.

THEME PARK FORECAST:

More excellent weather to head to the parks. Under sunny skies, highs will warm to 84° with a light wind.

LOOKING AHEAD:

April begins Monday and it's going to be a hot start to the month! Plan for highs near 90° Tuesday afternoon. With high pressure still in control, it will be a dry stretch as well with plenty of sunshine through Tuesday. Our next system arrives Wednesday bringing scattered showers and a few storms to the region. Given the timing of the front during the afternoon, there may be enough instability for a few stronger storms and even an isolated severe storm. Most areas will see rain with modest rain totals. In addition to the rain, it will be pretty windy with gusts up to 30-40 mph. After the front, expect cooler weather with highs back in the 70s and lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.