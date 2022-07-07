Live radar: Track storms moving through Central Florida Thursday afternoon

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?

Tomorrow's forecast high: 95 degrees

Tonight's forecast low: 76 degrees

Main weather concerns: Isolated to scattered showers and lightning storms continue through early evening. These storms will continue to track to the west at 5-10 mph. The primary threat will be lightning, wind gusts up to 40 mph, and heavy rainfall.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR WALT DISNEY WORLD, UNIVERSAL, AND SEAWORLD?

Friday at the park will be warm. The high for tomorrow will reach 95 degrees. Make sure to stay hydrated. There will be a slight chance of showers. The highest chance of rain will come between 2-4 pm with it only being a 30% chance.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BEACHES IN CENTRAL FLORIDA?

Friday will be a great beach day. Mostly sunny skies until 1 pm, then partly cloudy skies. There will be a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rip current risk remains moderate at time of low tide. Temperatures will be in the low 90s.



LOOKING AHEAD: Daily afternoon chances will lower Friday and the start of the weekend. Drier air will be moving into Central Florida. A front will return moisture by the beginning of the week. Temperatures will be in the mid 90s this weekend, but will drop slightly when the rain chances return to 50-60%.