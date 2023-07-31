NHC tracking system that could develop into tropical depression or tropical storm soon

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a system that could develop into a tropical depression or tropical storm as early as Tuesday.

The system is located about 700 miles east-northeast of the northern Leeward Islands and continues to bring showers and thunderstorms to that area, according to the NHC's 8 a.m. update.

While the system, Invest AL-96, does not have a clearly-define center, conditions are favorable for the system to develop. It could develop into a tropical depression or storm in the next day or so, the NHC said.

On the forecast, the system is expected to move toward the northwest at 10-15 mph Monday, and then toward the north over the central subtropical Atlantic later Monday or Tuesday.

The storm has a 70% chance of forming over the next two days and 80% in the next week.

The system isn't forecast to threaten the U.S., according to the latest update.

Photo: National Hurricane Center

Should this system develop into a tropical storm, it would be the fifth named storm of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, Emily. The season saw its first hurricane Don form last week, but it posed no threat to the U.S.

The National Hurricane Center is also tracking another system, Invest AL-97. This system is bringing showers and thunderstorms off the U.S. Mid-Atlantic coast, but its chances of becoming a tropical cycline are decreasing.