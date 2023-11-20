Expand / Collapse search

NHC tracking 2 systems brewing in Atlantic with days left of 2023 hurricane season

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Weather
FOX 35 Orlando

Two systems are brewing in the Atlantic, according to FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Allison Gargaro. These storms come days ahead of the close of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season.

With just days left of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, the National Hurricane Center is tracking two systems brewing in the Atlantic. 

The first is a small, weak area of low pressure over the central Caribbean with low chances of forming in the next week, according to the NHC's latest update Monday morning. This system is producing limited shower and thunderstorm activity. 

It's expected to move slowly toward the west over the next few days. 

"Dry air in the surrounding environment is likely to prevent significant development of this system," forecasters said. 

The second system is a non-tropical area of low pressure in the middle of the Atlantic. It's forecast to develop along a front over the next couple of days, and could even separate from said front and "gradually acquire some tropical or subtropical characteristics" later this week, the NHC said. 

This system is forecast to move eastward across the central subtropical Atlantic as we move into the second half of the week, forecasters said. 

There's a 20% chance of development in the next week. 

As of Monday, neither of these storms pose a direct threat to Florida or the U.S. 

November hurricanes: How common are they?

Florida sees most of its tropical activity from August through October, but there have been rare November storms, such as Hurricane Nicole that struck last year. Prior to Nicole, an unnamed Category 2 hurricane struck Florida in 1935, and 50 years later, in 1985, Hurricane Kate became a Category 1 storm before making landfall.

The NHC is tracking these systems as the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season draws to a close. Hurricane season ends Nov. 30. 

Should any of these storms develop further, the next storm names on the list are Vince and Whitney. 