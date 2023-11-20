NHC tracking 2 systems brewing in Atlantic with days left of 2023 hurricane season

With just days left of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, the National Hurricane Center is tracking two systems brewing in the Atlantic.

The first is a small, weak area of low pressure over the central Caribbean with low chances of forming in the next week, according to the NHC's latest update Monday morning. This system is producing limited shower and thunderstorm activity.

It's expected to move slowly toward the west over the next few days.

"Dry air in the surrounding environment is likely to prevent significant development of this system," forecasters said.

The second system is a non-tropical area of low pressure in the middle of the Atlantic. It's forecast to develop along a front over the next couple of days, and could even separate from said front and "gradually acquire some tropical or subtropical characteristics" later this week, the NHC said.

This system is forecast to move eastward across the central subtropical Atlantic as we move into the second half of the week, forecasters said.

There's a 20% chance of development in the next week.

As of Monday, neither of these storms pose a direct threat to Florida or the U.S.

The NHC is tracking these systems as the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season draws to a close. Hurricane season ends Nov. 30.

Should any of these storms develop further, the next storm names on the list are Vince and Whitney.