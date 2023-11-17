Palm Bay flooding: Roads shut down after 40+ cars become stranded in waters

Several roads in Palm Bay are closed due to extensive flooding, officials said.

At least 40+ cars became stranded in the southern section of the city due to the floodwaters.

Officials are asking residents to stay home if they are located in an area with standing water.

Road closures

The following roads are reportedly unpassable and/or flooded:

San Filippo between Fisher and Fountainbleau with numerous vehicles stuck in the road

Cogan Between Reading and San Filippo

Numerous side streets off San Filippo and DeGroodt

San Filippo / Hagdom

Bayside Lakes / Eldron (completely unpassable)

Cogan/Sarasota

As of Friday morning, Thursday's heavy rain has impacted some roads near some Palm Bay schools, delaying student arrival and some school buses, a spokesperson for Brevard Public Schools said in a statement.

Schools in Brevard County, however, remain open, officials said. "Our schools are open today and ready to welcome students once they arrive on campus. We have had consistent communication with local emergency officials and are told road conditions are improving quickly," the district said.