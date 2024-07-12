NHC lowers development odds of tropical disturbance that popped up off Florida coast this week

The National Hurricane Center has decreased odds of development for the lone tropical disturbance in the Atlantic.

In a Friday morning update, forecasters said this broad area of low pressure off the coast of South Carolina has a 0% chance of forming in the next several days. The NHC previously had it listed with 10% odds of development earlier this week.

Forecasters said its development is limited due to strong upper-level winds.

The low pressure area, located about 100 miles off the coast of South Carolina, will continue to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms on Friday before moving inland over the Carolinas later in the day, despite its low chances of formation. Additionally, heavy rainfall and possible flash flooding are expected in the region through Friday night.

This marked the only tropical disturbance the National Hurricane Center was monitoring with any chance of development.

Forecasters are also keeping an eye on five tropical waves scattered throughout the Atlantic and Caribbean, according to the NHC's Atlantic Tropical Weather Discussion. They're located in the eastern and central Atlantic and central and western Caribbean.

A tropical wave is an area of low pressure that moves east to west across the tropics, according to the National Weather Service.

