Near picture perfect day to kickoff the weekend

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?

Today’s forecast high: 83 degrees

Tonight’s forecast low: 66 degrees



Main weather concerns:

Mostly sunny skies and near seasonal temperatures continue today. Gusty easterly winds are keeping seas elevated (small craft advisories in effect all weekend) and rip current risk high in the local surf zones. Afternoon highs will be in the mid-80s across the interior and upper-70s along the coast. A few sprinkles are possible along the immediate east coast, but are likely to dissipate west of I-95. Stay hydrated and don't forget your sunscreen.



WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR WALT DISNEY WORLD, UNIVERSAL, AND SEAWORLD?

Another great day, dry and warm. Comfy highs near 83-degrees, breezy and mostly sunny.



WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BEACHES IN CENTRAL FLORIDA?

Beach weather looks decent locally. It will be quite windy but, the sun will be on our side. Surf continues building today as increasing ocean swell and gusty breezes combine forces. Rip currents will be an issue especially as tides drop out low. Make sure to swim near an open lifeguard stand.



LOOKING AHEAD:

Mostly sunny and breezy conditions will continue through the weekend and into early next week. Afternoon highs remain near normal for this time of year, but will be increasing to the upper-80s by the middle of the work week. Easterly windy dominate with gusts up to 25 mph in some locations. A few ocean blown showers are likely next week, rain chances stay below 20% at this time.