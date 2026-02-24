Twin brothers sue Universal Orlando over alleged injuries from Harry Potter-themed ride

The Brief Erick and Derrick Burroughs allege they were injured when a ride abruptly stopped on Dec. 25, 2025. Lawsuits claim Universal failed to maintain ride safety and warn of hazards; both seek over $50,000. Universal Orlando has not publicly responded to the complaints.



Twin brothers have filed lawsuits against Universal Orlando, claiming injuries on a Harry Potter-themed ride at the resort’s Epic Universe park.

The cases highlight concerns regarding ride safety and maintenance at one of Florida’s major tourist attractions.

What we know:

Erick Burroughs of Georgia and Derrick Burroughs of Tennessee, both 45, allege they were injured on December 25, 2025, while riding Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry.

According to the lawsuits filed in Orange County, Florida, the ride vehicle abruptly stopped, throwing the brothers in their seats and causing significant back, neck, and other physical injuries.

The lawsuits cite premises liability, claiming Universal Orlando failed to maintain the ride safely and did not warn guests of known hazards. Both men are seeking damages exceeding $50,000 and have requested a jury trial.

The twin brothers are being represented by the Orlando-based Morgan & Morgan Law Firm.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how many other riders may have been affected or whether similar incidents have occurred on the ride.

Universal Orlando has not commented on the lawsuits, and the timeline for any settlement, court proceedings, or potential corrective actions is unknown. The full extent of the twins’ medical treatment and recovery is also not publicly detailed.

The backstory:

Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry is one of Universal Orlando’s major attractions at the Epic Universe park, which opened to the public with much fanfare last year.

Theme park rides are subject to strict safety regulations, but incidents of malfunctions have occasionally prompted lawsuits or investigations nationwide. These lawsuits reflect ongoing scrutiny of ride safety standards at large amusement parks.