I-95 closed in Brevard County due to deadly crash: Live traffic map

The Brief Northbound I-95 is closed due to a deadly crash involving a semi. NB I-95 is closed at mile marker 232, near Deering Parkway in Mims, FHP say. The inside lane on southbound I-95 is closed.



Northbound I-95 is closed in Mims due to a deadly crash involving a semi truck, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The southbound lanes are partially restricted.

Northbound is closed at mile marker 232, north of Deering Parkway, FHP said. On the southbound I-95, the inside lane is closed, FHP said.

NB I-95 detour in place

There is a detour in place, according to FDOT:

Motorists traveling on northbound I-95 should take exit 231 to Deering Parkway (C.R. 5A), turn left onto U.S. 1, then turn left onto State Road 442 (Indian River Boulevard) to reach I-95.

What we know:

The crash happened around 2:25 p.m. and involved a semi truck and a 2004 Volvo truck.

FHP said after the crash, the semi-truck overturned, hit the guardrail, and became engulfed in flames. The semi-truck driver died at the scene. The driver of the Volvo truck and passenger were not hurt, and remained at the scene, FHP said.

What we don't know:

The circumstances of the crash, including the cause, were not immediately known. These are actively under investigation, FHP said.

