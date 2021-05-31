Memorial Day Forecast: Temperatures, rain chances to expect

A stationary front will serve to bring in a little drier air across the area on this Memorial Day.

Rain chances will be highest over the Atlantic coastal waters Monday morning with chances shifting inland during the afternoon hours. Coverage stands at 30 percent or less.

Rain chances will return Tuesday through midweek, growing in coverage on a day-to-day basis. Forecast model trends show coverage at 50 percent by Wednesday and beyond.

WEATHER ALERTS: Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for live radar, severe weather alerts, and daily forecast reports on your phone

Temperatures will warm nicely Monday, as the hour-by-hour holiday forecast shows. The coolest temperatures will be along the coast with a breezy east-northeast wind developing behind the weak front.

Tempeartures will grow higher inland, away from the beaches. The hottest temperatures will be found at over 90 degrees. The highest rain chances will remain closer to Tampa by late afternoon/ or evening.

TRACK THE TROPICS: Visit the FOX 35 Storm Team Hurricane Center for the latest tropical weather outlook and more

The offshore conditions will be a bit bumpy across the Atlantic on Monday. Seas will build to three to four feet within 20 miles of shore and then higher well offshore.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest weather updates.