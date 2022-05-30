Memorial Day Forecast: When to expect showers and storms in Central Florida

The FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking the return of showers and storms on this Memorial Day, mainly during the PM hours.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?



Tonight’s forecast high: 91 degrees

Tomorrow's forecast low: 71 degrees



Main weather concerns: Rain chances stand in the 50% range but grow higher around Lake County-West to the Gulf of Mexico. Heavy rain, lightning and even some hail could accompany some of the stronger storms. Much of the same pattern is expected on Tuesday as well, with the bulk of rain setting up for the PM hours.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR WALT DISNEY WORLD, UNIVERSAL, AND SEAWORLD?

On this Memorial Day, park visitors can expect hot-humid conditions with low-90s common during the afternoon. Rain chances will phase in mainly after 1 p.m. Coverage stands at 50%. Heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds and small hail could all accompany the stronger storms.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BEACHES IN CENTRAL FLORIDA?

Memorial Day beach side – the day will start with mixed skies with mainly late morning-early PM showers and storms. Temperatures at the beaches will be in the mid-80s. Surf will be around 1-2 feet with a moderate rip current risk. Winds will be out of the Southeast at 5-15 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: Hot-humid and downright tropical weather conditions will dominate the extended forecast. Highs near 90 and super high humidity. Rain chances will move up and down through the week as daily waves of moisture are guided through the region. Watching the tropics longer term as well so stay tuned for details as we head through the coming week