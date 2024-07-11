TIMELINE: Low pressure system in Atlantic to cause heavy downpours across Central Florida Thursday

FOX 35 WEATHER IMPACT DAY: Today's Weather Impact Day is due to showers and storms bringing torrential downpours, gusty winds and frequent lightning to Central Florida. These heavy downpours will bring likely impacts to our morning commute, as multiple waves of rain and storms are likely today.

Not everyone will see the rain, but the best chances will exist for areas along the coast. This is where we also have the low chance of waterspouts, so be mindful if you have any plans on heading out to the beaches.

Image 1 of 5 ▼

THIS WEEKEND: Unsettled weather continues this weekend with afternoon seabreeze showers and storms possible for both Saturday and Sunday. Winds will steadily shift to move in from the southwest, leading to an increase in temperatures and heat indices. Highs will top out in the mid 90s with heat indices in the low 100s.

TROPICS: The main culprit behind today's rain will be a disorganized area of low pressure that's off the east coast of Florida. Tropical development isn't likely with this system, with the NHC only giving it a 10% chance over the next 7 days. We'll continue to monitor this disturbance as it works its way up the east coast.