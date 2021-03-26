Lather on the sunscreen! Near-record heat possible this weekend

The heat is on for the last weekend of March. It will be feeling a bit more like summer with afternoon highs in the 90s across the interior.

There is also a chance for record-breaking heat in Sanford and Leesburg, we will be tracking these conditions closely.

The heat continues on Sunday. The UV Index remains very high, so pack your sunglasses, hat, sunscreen and water if you are heading to the beach or the theme parks.

The pollen count also stays high through early next week. We will see a bit of relief from the 90s on Monday, but will be warm again by the middle of the week.

If you like cooler weather, it's on the way! Next weekend we will see some heat relief when temperatures drop a bit into the 70s.

Enjoy your weekend, and stay hydrated.

