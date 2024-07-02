Hurricane Beryl not alone in Atlantic; NHC monitoring 3 tropical waves

The National Hurricane Center is keeping an eye on a few tropical waves in the Atlantic as of Wednesday. Here's what we know:

Tracking Invest 96L

One of the disturbances, called Invest 96L, is located a couple hundred miles east of the Windward Islands, according to forecasters. It's currently producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms as it moves quickly westward to west-northwestward at 20-25 mph across the Caribbean.

Invest 96L has a low chance of developing further in the next two days (10%), according to the National Hurricane Center. Chances of development are slightly higher over the next week at 20%. These odds have decreased over the last couple of days.

"Regardless of development, gusty winds and locally heavy rainfall are possible across portions of the Lesser Antilles (on Wednesday)," the NHC said.

FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Jessica Dobson says the disturbance's decreased chances of development are likely due to the fact that it's moving into a less favorable environment in the wake of Hurricane Beryl, since it's moving across the same general area.

Additionally, there's a plume of Saharan dust and increasing wind shear that this disturbance would have to overcome in order for a tropical storm to develop, Dobson said.

"So at this time, a tropical cyclone isn't likely to form. That being said, with how unusually active the tropics have been so far and are forecast to be, we'll remain vigilant in our monitoring of any future systems," she added.

Will Invest 96L impact Florida, US?

At this time, this system is not expected to impact Florida or the United States, but it's too soon to tell if that'll change.

People in the Lesser Antilles – which extends from the Virgin Islands south to Trinidad and Tobago – should keep an eye on this disturbance as heavy rainfall is possible in the middle of the week, the National Hurricane Center said.

NHC monitoring 2 more tropical waves

According to the National Hurricane Center's Atlantic Tropical Weather Discussion, forecasters are also monitoring two other tropical waves – one in the eastern Atlantic west of the Cape Verde Islands, and another in the western Caribbean, near Honduras and Nicaragua.

Hurricane Beryl still a Category 4 in the Caribbean

Hurricane Beryl, a rare Category 4 storm that continues to thrash the Caribbean, is expected to pass Jamaica on Wednesday and the Cayman Islands on Thursday, the NHC said. It's the first hurricane of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season and the earliest Category 4 storm on record.

What is an invest?

An invest is a naming convention forecasters use to be able to collect data and computer forecast models on a specific disturbance that could possibly develop into a tropical depression or tropical storm within the next seven days, according to FOX Weather .

In the Atlantic, invests are accompanied by the letter "L" and a number from 90 to 99.

What is a tropical wave?

A tropical wave is a trough or "cyclonic curvature maximum" in the trade-wind easterlies, which could reach maximum amplitude in the lower middle troposphere, the NHC said.

2024 Atlantic hurricane season names, pronunciation guide

Alberto (al-BAIR-toe)

Beryl (BEHR-ril)

Chris (kris)

Debby (DEH-bee)

Ernesto (er-NES-toh)

Francine (fran-SEEN)

Gordon (GOR-duhn)

Helene (heh-LEEN)

Isaac (EYE-zik)

Joyce (joys)

Kirk (kurk)

Leslie (LEHZ-lee)

Milton (MIL-ton)

Nadine (nay-DEEN)

Oscar (AHS-kur)

Patty (PAT-ee)

Rafael (rah-fah-ELL)

Sara (SAIR-uh)

Tony (TOH-nee)

Valerie (VAH-lur-ee)

William (WILL-yum)

If all of a season's names are used, there is an alternate name list, which includes an additional 21 names. Those names for the Atlantic season include, Adria, Braylen, Caridad, Deshawn, Emery, Foster, Gemma, Heath, Isla, Jacobus, Kenzie, Lucio, Makayla, Nolan, Orlanda, Pax, Ronin, Sophie, Tayshaun, Viviana, and Will.

Forecasters predict busy 2024 hurricane season

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) handed down its official prediction for the season – its most ferocious yet. A record 17-25 named storms are anticipated, with 8 to 13 of them becoming hurricanes with winds of at least 74 mph. Seven of them could be considered major hurricanes.

Colorado State University also shared its seasonal prediction , which is significant because it's the most extreme season they've ever forecast since releasing their predictions publicly in the 1990s, FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Brooks Garner said.

This doesn't mean 23 tropical storms or 11 hurricanes will reach the United States or make landfall in Florida, as they can — and often do — curve away. But more storms do increase the chance of them possibly making landfall.

NOAA 2024 Hurricane Outlook

When does hurricane season end?

Hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30 in the Atlantic, Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico.

