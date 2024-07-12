Hot and humid Friday in Central Florida with possibility for storms

Sunshine returns to Central Florida, and so will the hot and humid weather. Afternoon highs will climb into the mid-90s, with heat indices in the low 100s. Afternoon scattered showers and storms are also possible for some, especially for those south of the 528.

This rain won't be as widespread as what we saw yesterday, but some folks could certainly cash in on some healthy downpours.

The big story this weekend will be the continued hot and humid weather, which will arguably be even hotter than what it feels like today.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

Our winds will steadily shift to move in from the southwest, helping to crank up the thermometer. With highs in the mid-90s and elevated humidity values, our heat indices could approach dangerous levels ranging from 105°-110°.

Be sure to stay hydrated and cool if you have any outdoor plans! Unsettled weather is also set to continue this weekend, with afternoon seabreeze showers and storms possibly occurring on both Saturday and Sunday.