Strong storms bring heavy rain, record flooding

Heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds moved across East Central Florida early Tuesday evening.

The heaviest rain fell along and just to the east of the I-4 corridor between Sanford and Orlando.

"Out at the Sanford Airport, they did break their daily rainfall record at 2.73 inches, and we also saw a water spout that was spotted just off the coast of Flagler County near Palm Coast, so a lot of action and the weather department today," FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Allison Gargaro.

Rainfall totals ranged from two to four inches, but some locations could have received more than five inches.

"That caused some localized flooding in regions, and we could be seeing that as you're heading out the door on Wednesday morning, so we just want to make sure that everybody is staying 'weather aware' as you do."

The streets are going to be very wet so if you have to drive tonight, take extra precautions.

