FOX 35 Weather Alert Day: Severe storms possible on Memorial Day in Central Florida

The workweek is expected to kick off with heavy rain and a chance for severe storms.

Cloudy skies are rolling into Central Florida on Sunday, as tropical moisture in the region increases. Light showers are possible in Orlando and some beach areas on Sunday, but the rain will really ramp up into Memorial Day.

On Monday, FOX 35 Meteorologist Allison Gargaro said that heavy rain will come into Central Florida during the early morning hours of Monday. It will last through the afternoon and into Tuesday.

Coming along with the rain is a chance of severe storms, strong winds and cloud-to-ground lightning. Orlando and those along the coast could see up to 2 inches of rain.

With severe storms possible, FOX 35 is declaring Monday a 'Weather Alert Day' as our meteorologists will work to bring you frequent updates and severe weather alerts throughout the day.

Another warm-up in temperatures will follow these storms.

