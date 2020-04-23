FOX 35 Weather Alert Day: Rain could linger in Central Florida following rough weather on Friday

Some rain could linger throughout Friday after Central Florida saw strong to severe storms early in the day.

A Tornado Watch was in effect for all Central Florida counties until 11 a.m. However, the watch was dropped for all but Osceola and Brevard counties early. All watches and warnings expired by 11 a.m.

FOX 35 meteorologist Jayme King said most areas mainly saw strong breezes, heavy rain, a lot of lightning and some small hail was reported.

Duke Energy reported thousands of power outages as storms moved across the state. There were reports of some downed trees in some counties where storms seemed to be the strongest.

As for the weekend, rain chances are around 60% for Saturday, but that could change. Sunday is looking pretty dry with highs in the 80s.

