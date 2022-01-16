FOX 35 Storm Alert Day: Strong storms prompt tornado warnings

article

A Tornado Warning issued for west Orange County and parts of Lake County Sunday morning expired as severe storms moved through the area.

A line of showers and thunderstorms are moving from west to east across the Florida peninsula as our latest cold front sweeps across the region.

The main weather threats will be damaging wind gusts of 40-50 mph, heavy rain (up to 1-2"), lightning and even an isolated tornado or two.

We have already heard reports of gusty winds.

This line of storms will move into Brevard County around 10 a.m. and will likely move offshore just after lunchtime.

