Forecasters monitor system expected to form off U.S. east coast

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said that a non-tropical area of low pressure is expected to form off of the east coast of the United States in the next couple of days.

"The frontal low will likely move generally northward through the middle of the week and could bring rain and wind impacts to portions of the mid-Atlantic and northeast U.S. coast," the NHC said. "Late in the week, the low is forecast to move eastward, and it could begin to acquire tropical or subtropical characteristics while it moves away from the coast of the U.S."

Formation chances stand at 20 percent over the next five days.

