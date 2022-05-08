FLORIDA FORECAST: Mostly sunny skies with a breeze for Mother's Day

article

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?



Today’s forecast high: 90 degrees



Tonight’s forecast low: 67 degrees



Main weather concerns:

Happy Mother's Day! It is a beautiful day to celebrate Moms all across central Florida! Mostly sunny skies are expected, but it will be breezy. Afternoon highs will be near 90 degrees across the Orlando metro, and mid to upper-80s along the coast. Enjoy any of your outdoor plans today!



WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR WALT DISNEY WORLD, UNIVERSAL, AND SEAWORLD?

It will be another hot day at the theme parks. Visitors are reminded that with the high heat, take breaks in the A/C, stay well hydrated and apply a good quality sunscreen to protect your skin.



WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BEACHES IN CENTRAL FLORIDA?

It is a windy day at the beach. Winds will be out of the NW at 15-20 mph. Afternoon highs will be in the upper-80s with mostly sunny skies. Surf is 2-3 feet with a moderate risk for rip currents. As always, don't forget your sunscreen and stay well hydrated, you'll need it today!

LOOKING AHEAD: A "cool down" is on the way this week. Afternoon highs will be below seasonal, in the low-80s Monday - Thursday. It will stay windy through that time period as well. Low pressure will lurk near Florida over the Atlantic during the end of the work week, so breeze and rain chances look to be on the rise longer term, stay tuned!