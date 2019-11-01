Finally, Cooler temps arrive today in Central Florida!

article

Rejoice! Sound the alarm, pour some champagne, celebrate! Cooler air finally works it's way into Central Florida on this Friday after a record breaking day in the 90s just yesterday. While there will be plenty of cloud cover, drier air will make things rather comfy across the area today. Highs will climb to near 70 over North Central Florida, closer to the upper 70s Orlando Metro and near 80 South of Orlando Metro. A few showers could develop along the beaches, especially from the Cape Canaveral area South. Winds will trend pleasantly breezy from the North-Northeast. Tonight, another cool front will take aim at Central Florida. Clouds will remain in play overnight, a few showers to result. Highs will climb back to the lower 80s Saturday afternoon as the front works through with cooler air arriving yet again overnight Saturday and into Sunday morning. Enjoy the cooler changes!