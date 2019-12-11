Dense fog greets commuters this morning

article

Pea soup! Reduced visibilities are greeting drivers early this Wednesday morning all across Central Florida. Dense fog advisories are active until 9am for Southern Brevard, Sumter, Polk and Osceola Counties. It's been especially dense/thick across the Brevard County area and into the I-95 corridor. Also of note, a few showers are developing this morning and the trend of wet weather passing through into the afternoon should not surprise. An incoming front is increasing moisture in the region, this will also keep clouds in play all day. Rain chances will hold steady in the 40% range through Friday as the cool front remains stalled across the region until the weekend. The weekend looks mainly sunny and pleasant with highs int the 70s, lows back to the 50s by Sunday morning.