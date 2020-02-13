Daytona 500 Forecast

A cold front moving through the Daytona International Speedway Thursday night will produce some light showers, but more important will be the change in wind direction for this weekend. This is the time of the year where a cold front will produce just light showers along the front...but then produce a quarter inch of rain the next 48 hours behind the front. It looks like that scenario is setting up.

Our latest forecast models show a moist onshore flow during the afternoon hours on Sunday. A weak trough in the upper atmosphere will traverse the state on Sunday and allow some rain showers to form offshore. These showers, when tall enough, will get pushed ashore by the winds at 5,000 feet. I don't expect constant showers, but I would not be shocked to see a delay or two in the race on Sunday.

The mixture of sun and clouds along with afternoon temperatures in the mid 70's will overall provide a fine atmospher for race fans. Be sure to bring along your poncho and enjoy!