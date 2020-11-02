Election day forecast: Cool temperatures and clear skies

It was a refreshing start to the workweek with wake-up temperatures in the 60s on Monday. Afternoon highs will remain about 5 to 10 degrees below normal, topping off in the low 70s.

The "cooler-than-normal" weather will continue through Election Day on Tuesday.

By Tuesday morning, temperatures will drop down to the 50s, with chilly mid-40s for Alachua and Marion County residents.

Afternoon highs on Election Day will top off in the 70s across most of Central Florida, with winds out of the northeast between 5 to 10 mph. On Tuesday night, expect mostly clear skies with lows around 60 degrees.

Skies will remain sunny and rain-free until Friday with the arrival of tropical moisture.

