Cold temperatures overnight Saturday into Sunday, but expect warming trend by Monday night

The reinforcing cold front Saturday morning will allow for another cold night overnight Saturday into Sunday.

FOX 35 Chief Meteorologist Glenn Richards says he expects temperatures under clear skies to drop back into the 30s and low 40s for most of Central Florida.

Due to the very dry air and near calm winds by 4 a.m., Richards said he expects pockets of frost to form outside the Orlando metro area.

In Downtown Orlando, he says the temperature will still drop into the lower 40s.

The northwest flow will continue through Sunday afternoon and will keep temperatures below the normal high of 76, according to Richards.

He says he expects temperatures to remain below normal Sunday night, but then a major warming trend will begin by Monday night when winds turn southerly.

