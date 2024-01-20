Cold snap to hit Central Florida: County by county guide

Get ready to break out your winter clothes! This weekend, Weather Impact Days are underway as the season's coldest air settles in. Despite increasing sunshine on Saturday, temperatures will struggle to reach the 50s. As the sun sets, there will be clear skies and a significant drop in temps. Freeze Warnings are in effect for North Central Florida (including Sumter, Marion, etc.), anticipating lows below freezing. On Sunday morning, Wind Chill Advisories will cover all of Central Florida, as feel-like temperatures drop below 40 degrees everywhere.

Tonight, temperatures will dip as low as 28 degrees in parts of Marion County and 31 degrees in Sumter. Sunday will bring another cold day with most areas experiencing temperatures in the 50s, accompanied by increasing clouds in the afternoon. No rainfall is anticipated during this weekend.

Here is a look at the chilly temperatures we'll see in each county across Central Florida.

